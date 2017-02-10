Technavio analysts forecast the global paving and concreting equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005053/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global paving and concreting equipment market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global paving and concreting equipment market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from sales of different types of paving and concreting equipment.

The research report by Technavio on global paving and concreting equipment market provides segmentation based on the product (compactor, paver, and concreting equipment) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The global paving and concreting equipment market size is expected to reach USD 32.47 billion by 2021. APAC is the leading regional segment in the market, and is forecast to generate the highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through 2021.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56331

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global paving and concreting equipment market:

Vertical growth in construction sector

Rapid urbanization

Emergence of smart cities

Vertical growth in construction sector

"Many medium and large-sized cities across the globe are increasingly constructing skyscrapers and ultra-high-rise buildings, supported by rapid urbanization and economic growth. The large-scale construction of this type of buildings will propel the demand for paving and concreting equipment," says Navin Rajendra, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

High-rise construction projects propel the demand for a wide variety of equipment such as soil compactors, concrete pumps, and concrete distribution systems for successful completion. The vertical growth of the global construction sector is expected to fuel the demand for paving and concreting equipment during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization

Globally, people seeking for better opportunities are causing a shift in the percentage of the total populace residing in urban areas. This is resulting in additional requirements for corporate office spaces, residential buildings, roads, sewage facilities, and transit systems. The number of mega-urban cities is steadily increasing, leading to rapid and advanced infrastructural development projects. Hence, the construction projects and rapid addition of infrastructure are leading to the growth of the paving and concreting equipment market.

Emergence of smart cities

"Governments of countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, and Qatar are investing heavily in the development of smart cities to provide better transportation facilities, improved healthcare facilities, advanced technologies, and enhanced traffic management systems," says Navin.

The key pillars of a smart city are the development of tourism infrastructure, buildings, utilities, transportation, healthcare, education, and telecom. These will boost the demand for equipment such as paving and concreting equipment during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Concrete and Cement Market 2016-2020

Global Construction Chemicals Market 2016-2020

Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing deviceshuman machine interface, and semiconductor equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com