

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the retailer soaring by 29.8 percent. Sears is rebounding off a record closing low.



The rally by Sears comes after the company said it delivered meaningful improvement in operating performance in the fourth quarter.



The company also announced a strategic restructuring program intended to streamline operations, further improve operating performance and target cost reductions of at least $1 billion on an annualized basis.



