Global Nuclear Medicine Market to Reach Approx. $18 Billion by 2025 - By Application, Isotopes & Geography - Research and Markets

The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $18 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Nuclear Medicine across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



Companies Mentioned:



Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Ashby Gorman Baker Ltd

Bayer Healthcare

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

IBA Group

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Mediso Ltd

Nordion, Inc.

Ntp Radioisotopes Soc Ltd

Siemens Healthcare

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

