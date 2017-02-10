Global Medical Automation Market to Reach Approximately $75.6 Billion by 2025 - By End User, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Medical Automation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $75.6 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the global markets for Medical Automation across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Companies Mentioned:
- Accuray Incorporated
- Beckman Coulter Inc.,
- CareFusion Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Company (GE)
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Parata Systems LLC
- Philips Healthcare
- Roche Holding AG
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Tecan Group Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Medical Automation Market, By End User
5 Medical Automation Market, By Application
6 Medical Automation Market, By Geography
7 Leading Companies
