TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Jericho Oil Corporation ("Jericho") (TSX VENTURE: JCO) (OTC PINK: JROOF), a growth-oriented, upstream oil and gas company, will be attending the NAPE Summit 2017, held Feb. 15-17, 2017 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

The annual NAPE Summit is a networking event that brings together all the players necessary to forge, facilitate and close deals. In the upstream oil and gas business, it is the largest and most successful event of its kind in the world. This massive three-day event offers prospects, producers and purchasers a unique chance to connect, reconnect and make deals.

Jericho Oil is well-capitalized following a recent C$5.39mm equity financing (Jan 2017), and is targeting significant growth in 2017 through opportunistic acquisitions and the development of its existing portfolio of assets in Oklahoma.

Parties interested in meeting with Jericho Oil at NAPE 2017 should contact Ryan Breen, Director, M&A & Corporate Development (r.breen@jerichooil.com) or Tony Blancato, Director, Investor Relations (t.blancato@jerichooil.com).

About Jericho Oil Corporation

Jericho is a growth-oriented oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of overlooked and undervalued oil properties in the Mid-Continent. For more information, please visit www.jerichooil.com.

