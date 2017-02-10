TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- MCW Energy Group Limited ("MCW") (TSX VENTURE: MCW)(OTCQX: MCWEF), at the request of the Market Surveillance group of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, announces that MCW is not aware of any material undisclosed information that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

MCW Energy Group Limited

Vladimir Podlipsky

Chief Technology Officer

(800) 979-1897



