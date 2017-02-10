Technavio's latest report on the global woodworking machines marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005015/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global woodworking machines market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report by Technavio on the global woodworking machines market provides segmentation based on application (furniture industry and construction industry) and geography (EMEA, APAC, and the Americas).

The global woodworking machines market size is expected to reach USD 4.414 billion by 2021, displaying a CAGR of close to 3% through the forecast period. The increasing demand for engineered wood products and wooden furniture will be one of the key driving factors affecting the growth of the market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56319

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global woodworking machines market according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Automation in woodworking machinery

Increase in demand for prefabricated wood house

Robotic woodworking machines

Automation in woodworking machinery

"The needs of the consumers are evolving with changing lifestyles and increasing competition, which is a major driver for furniture manufacturers to offer customized products. Many countries are completely automating their manufacturing units to offer products that meet the customer's needs," says Anju Ajaykumar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for unit operations research.

The emergence of smart machines in the woodworking industry will help in reducing wastage and increasing production efficiency. Additionally, high-tech woodworking tools help in making a variety of beautiful and ornate wood products, which are appealing and affordable.

Increase in demand for prefabricated wood house

Prefabricated wood houses are increasingly being demanded by consumers, who are attracted to their energy-efficient nature that is compliant with environmental regulations. The pre-fabricated house market in Germany grew by about 11.5% in 2015. Similarly, the Chinese government is providing incentives to buildings, which utilize wood in its construction, thus driving the adoption of prefabricated houses. There is the evolution of several manufacturers who offer prefabricated wood houses like bungalows, multi-story houses, garages, or carports to meet this growing demand.

Robotic woodworking machines

The innovation in technology has enabled robotics to help in achieving large volumes and cost effective solutions for manufacturing wooden products. Biesse, one of the key vendors in the market, has developed Viet Opera R, which is capable of cutting panels in any direction and on different planes. Similarly, HOLZMA launched a new intelligent technology called HPS 320 flexTec, which is a fully automated cutting system capable of performing all the processing on a single saw ensuring productivity, energy savings, and reducing scrap.

"Such advances in the robotic technology for woodworking machines has led to increased productivity and efficiency, which will result in mass production, thereby meeting the demands for engineered wood products and driving market growth," says Anju, summing the importance of advanced robotic woodworking machines.

Browse Related Reports:

Outdoor Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Outdoor Flooring Market 2017-2021

Global School Furniture Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionengineering tools, and tools and components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005015/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com