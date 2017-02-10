According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years.

The research report titled Global MRO Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2016-2020 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Growing demand for predictive maintenance across industries such as chemicals, automobile, and pharmaceuticals is driving the market," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence research. "The demand for predictive maintenance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% through 2020," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the MRO services market

Buyers can improve cost savings by adopting 3D printing and e-procurement, and also enhance the efficacy of operations by outsourcing integrated MRO services.

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the MRO services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Solutions such as KeepStock help buyers save time and costs by reducing transaction costs, lowering inventory carrying costs, and enabling automated order processing.

Digitization interlinks all aspects of MRO. It helps maintain previous maintenance and service records, and e-signatures and helps suppliers plan for preventive maintenance.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

It is important for large organizations to maintain an optimum mix of regional and global players to ensure consistency in the supply of spares, materials, and services to meet maintenance/service requirements. The performance of suppliers can also be linked to a portion of their fee and can be paid upon the rendering of services in a satisfactory manner.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers can consider bundling category spend with tail spend categories. This considerably minimizes the complexities of engaging with local distribution partners.

