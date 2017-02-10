sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,72 Euro		-0,98
-6,24 %
WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,606
14,702
21:39
14,601
14,708
21:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC14,72-6,24 %