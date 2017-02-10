

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With his controversial executive order on immigration blocked by the courts, President Donald Trump indicated Friday he will take additional steps to keep the country safe next week.



'We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,' Trump said at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 'You'll be seeing that sometime next week.'



Trump did not provide any specifics about the new security measures and reiterated that he expects to eventually win the case over his immigration order.



'We will continue to go through the court process, and ultimately I have no doubt that we'll win that particular case,' he said.



Trump on Thursday lashed out at a federal appeals court's 'disgraceful decision' upholding an injunction against his executive order on immigration.



'See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!' Trump tweeted following the ruling, suggesting that he intends to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.



A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals court ruled unanimously to uphold an injunction of the order, which includes a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX