BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - In 2016, Inspirage conducted a major market research study of over 200 business and IT executives looking into their perceptions of moving to the Cloud. While most executives recognize the business imperatives of modernizing their IT structure, there were three major concerns holding them back: rapid value return on investment, integration and agility. Inspirage now offers a comprehensive ERP Cloud in 90 Days program to address these obstacles for companies to quickly respond to a changing marketplace.

This program was developed by Inspirage's Cloud Center of Excellence and consulting leaders leveraging extensive industry experience, lessons learned from Cloud implementations, and a long standing history as an Oracle Cloud Co-Development Partner since 2012. M-Cubed was designed to address these concerns offering 3 core solutions: Measure, Migrate and Manage.

"We have developed an exciting program to help our customers achieve their business goals in record time. In order for businesses to build a case for change they need to measure their current state, thus our INsights Benchmarking Service," states Srini Subramanian, CEO, Inspirage, "our next innovative offering is, iHub Cloud Service (iHub CS), now in it's fourth generation, it include pre-built, two-way integrations from both Oracle and non-Oracle applications to Oracle Cloud. Finally, in order to help manage Cloud deployments, we offer a Rapid Value 90 program to help customers deploy Oracle Cloud applications in 90 days or less and provide enhanced Managed Services offering to deliver continued support after customers go live."

Measure:

How do I know if my business improved after implementing this solution?

The first obstacle of building a business case for technology transformation initiatives is for companies initial need to measure their current state in order to understand the ROI of their future state. Inspirage's INsights Benchmarking service helps companies do just that.

Migrate:

We have multiple systems and even homegrown databases. How can we easily integrate them into one system without spending a lot of time and effort?

The second challenge is related to integration issues companies foresee in moving to the cloud. Inspirage recently launched the 4th generation iHub Cloud Service (iHub CS), as a unified platform to migrate your data. This platform is designed to manage integrations across mixtures of on-prem and Cloud-based solutions, including big data, mobile and IoT devices without the hassles and complexities of traditional integration platforms.

Manage:

How can I implement this solution fast, but without compromising the business value?

Finally, companies need an agile plan to manage system implementations and deploy and maintain them over time. The Rapid Value 90 program gets businesses live on Oracle Cloud applications in 90 days or less and Inspirage has optimized their highly regarded Managed Services practice to help businesses maintain and improve on their Cloud solutions after they go live.

About Inspirage: Inspirage is an integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Innovation Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence. Inspirage is a Platinum Cloud Premier level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year.

