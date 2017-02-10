Owens-Illinois, Inc.: OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AN ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. Announces the Filing of aN ANNUAL Report on Form 10-K Dated FEBRUARY 10, 2017

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (February 10, 2017) - Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. ("O-I"), the indirect parent of OI European Group B.V., today announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

The announcement and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-K contain "inside information" by O-I under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).





