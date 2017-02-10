David JF Smith Joins Roscoe Postle Associates UK

TORONTO, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Graham G. Clow, Chairman, is pleased to announce the appointment of David JF Smith, CEng., as Managing Director of RPA UK.

With 35 years of international mine operations, contracting, project management, and evaluation experience, David will lead the continued growth of RPA's London based consultancy providing technical and strategic engineering and advisory services to mining companies, lenders, and other investors. RPA's core service offerings include resource and reserve estimation and auditing, due diligence reviews, M&A support, engineering studies, expert witness, and mineral property valuation.

Most recently, David was Director, Mining, at a UK based mining consulting group. His considerable project management experience and contacts in Russia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India will drive RPA's efforts in key growth markets.

RPA has been providing independent geological and mining consulting services to the international minerals industry for over 30 years from offices in Toronto, Denver, Vancouver, Quebec City, and London. The company recently celebrated 10 years of serving the UK and European markets from its City of London office.

Through the strength and experience of its team, RPA has gained a worldwide reputation for independent, innovative, and practical advice on investments, project development, and operations at all stages, in all mineral commodities.

For more information contact:

Deborah McCombe, P.Geo., President and CEO

Office:+1-416-642-1476

Email:Deborah.Mccombe@rpacan.com



David Smith, CEng, FIMMM, Director, Mining, RPA UK Ltd.

Office:+44(0)203-440-5776

Email:David.Smith@rpacan.com



http://www.rpacan.com

