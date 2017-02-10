Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), the preeminent global people and organizational advisory firm, today announced that Peter Cave-Gibbs will be joining the firm as Regional Market Leader EMEA for Korn Ferry's Technology Practice. He will be based in Korn Ferry's London office.

Mr. Cave-Gibbs brings a wealth of executive search and leadership advisory experience to Korn Ferry. He joins the organization from a technology and private equity-focused boutique, where he was one of the senior partners. In this role, Mr. Cave-Gibbs completed several successful projects at board and senior executive level, and advised clients in the public and private sector ranging from start-ups to large multi-nationals.

Previously Mr. Cave-Gibbs spent 13 years at another leading global search firm, where he led the EMEA Software Practice and Technology and Professional Services practices, before his promotion to UK Managing Partner.

"Peter has unique experience working with the technology sector, gained over a number of years. This, combined with his enviable executive search and advisory credentials make him an ideal fit for Korn Ferry's Technology Practice," said Bernard Zen-Ruffinen, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Korn Ferry. "His experience will bolster our offering to technology clients seeking first-class consultancy on global leadership topics."

Mr. Cave-Gibbs obtained his bachelor's degree from University College, London.

