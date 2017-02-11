SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced its presence at the upcoming RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center, South Hall booth #1207. Through a series of in-booth displays, product demonstrations, and partner presentations, Zscaler™ will showcase its industry-recognized solutions architected from the ground up as part of a multi-tenant, distributed cloud security platform for the new, cloud-centric world of IT.

Also featured at the exhibit will be the Zscaler "smash booth," in which visitors are invited to take out their frustrations with the expensive, complex security appliances of the past. Many of the traditional appliance-based approaches to enterprise security have changed little over the years, even as users have become mobile and applications have moved to the cloud. With their outdated architectures, designed to protect a security perimeter that no longer exists, such appliances have become relics. For InfoSec professionals who -- in the face of software issues, firewall rules, CVEs, and more -- have ever wished for a sledgehammer, Zscaler is happy to offer them one, along with a pair of safety goggles.

All Zscaler activities at RSA, including its smash booth, continue to center on the company's "break free" message, encouraging visitors to break free from architectures of the past that are preventing them from fully embracing the agility, productivity, and efficiencies of cloud enablement.

Zscaler demonstrations

The following Zscaler solutions demonstrations will take place at the Zscaler RSA booth, South Hall #1207:

Cloud Firewall: Learn how the Zscaler Next-Generation Cloud Firewall protects an organization against application-based threats across the entire distributed enterprise. Date: Tuesday, February 14 Time: 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. PST







Office 365: Learn how the Zscaler platform can help deliver a great user experience while reducing MPLS spend and avoiding forklift upgrades to your firewalls; presenters will share insights from the more than 700 Zscaler customers running Office 365. Date: Wednesday, February 15 Time: 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. PST







Sandboxing and ransomware: As the ransomware threat continues to grow, multi-layered security, like that provided by the eight security engines in the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform, becomes increasingly important to quickly discover and block coordinated attacks. Date: Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 Time: 2:00 p.m. (Tuesday only) and 3:00 p.m. PST







Zscaler sessions and events

Zscaler is a proud platinum sponsor of the Cloud Security Alliance Summit taking place on Monday, February 13, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Francisco. During the Summit, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry will take the stage with Frederik Janssen, Global Head of Service Portfolio & Lifecycle Management, IT Infrastructure for Siemens, and the two will share their unique experiences in IT transformation and lessons learned in the evolution from the old world of IT to cloud enablement.

Lessons for thriving -- not just surviving -- in the cloud: Location: Yerba Buena 5 Date: Monday, February 13 Time: 9:40 a.m. PST







These demonstrations of the leading Zscaler Cloud Security Platform come as CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, names Zscaler to its 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors of 2017 list, showing strong industry recognition of groundbreaking work Zscaler has done to transform the way companies connect to the cloud securely. The Zscaler Security Cloud offering leverages the cloud to scan all incoming and outgoing traffic from all devices to block threats and add security protections including APT protection, DLP, SSL decryption, policy management, and more.

"Cloud-based solutions are now a universal staple of IT services and an integral feature of solution providers' portfolios," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is therefore more important than ever for solution providers to be able to find and choose the best, most capable cloud vendors to partner with. CRN's annual list of the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors helps them identify and engage these expert suppliers in order to grow and strengthen their cloud businesses."

Meet the Zscaler team in booth S1207 at the conference to learn more about the changing network transformation landscape as traditional network perimeters around corporate assets disappear.

Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing Internet security with the industry's first security-as-a-service platform. As the most innovative firm in the $35 billion security market, Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyberattacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive Internet experience for every user, from any device or location -- 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade Internet security, next-generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management, and threat intelligence -- all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances, or software. To learn more, visit us at www.zscaler.com.

