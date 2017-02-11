In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Tesla 7,12% vor Honda Motor 6,88%, Lion E-Mobility 5,71%, Polytec 2,8%, BMW 1,24%, WP AG 0,58%, Ferrari -0,09%, Ford Motor Co. -0,4%, Toyota Motor Corp. -0,62%, Daimler -0,78%, Volkswagen -1,71%, Leoni -2,18%, Sixt -2,59%, Continental -2,78%, General Motors Company -3,19%, In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Lion E-Mobility 34,73% vor Polytec 24,11% , Tesla 17,12% , Honda Motor 2,33% , Leoni 0,78% , Ferrari 0,41% , WP AG 0,02% , Volkswagen -1,15% , Continental -1,67% , Ford Motor Co. -2,65% , BMW -5,38% , ...

