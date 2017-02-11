In der Wochensicht ist vorne: AMS 33,43% vor Stratasys 5,06%, 3D Systems 2,27%, Dialog Semiconductor 1,68%, IBM 1,63%, SLM Solutions 1,55%, Cisco 0,61%, Samsung Electronics 0,21%, Aixtron 0%, Intel -3,23% und Infineon -4%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 48,45% vor SLM Solutions 11,89% , Dialog Semiconductor 11,74% , Stratasys 10,99% , Samsung Electronics 10,16% , 3D Systems 10,15% , IBM 7,95% , Aixtron 6,96% , Cisco 3,72% , Infineon 3,62% und Intel -3,28% . Weitere Highlights: AMS ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (34,02% Zuwachs von 33,95 auf 45,5), ebenso Aixtron 3 Tage im Plus (3,92% Zuwachs von 3,45...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...