sprite-preloader
Samstag, 11.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

124,56 Euro		+0,894
+0,72 %
WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,97
124,46
13:01
124,16
124,31
10.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC124,56+0,72 %
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION77,72+1,18 %
NESTLE SA69,14-0,09 %
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53,36+0,95 %