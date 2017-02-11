In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Nestlé 2,71% vor Apple 2,36%, Johnson & Johnson 1,41%, Procter & Gamble 0,64%, Microsoft 0,5%, General Electric 0,07%, JP Morgan Chase -0,21%, Chevron -0,46%, Wells Fargo -0,72% und Exxon -1,22%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Apple 10,92% vor Procter & Gamble 5,37% , Wells Fargo 4,1% , Microsoft 2,2% , JP Morgan Chase 0,66% , Johnson & Johnson -0,79% , Nestlé -1% , Chevron -1,66% , Exxon -3,97% und General Electric -5,26% . Weitere Highlights: Chevron ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (1,49% Zuwachs von 111,39 auf 113,05). Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Apple 14,07% (Vorjahr:...

