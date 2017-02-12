

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Former German Foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected as president, succeeding Joachim Gauck.



Steinmeier is one of Germany's well known politicians, having twice served as foreign minister, from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 until earlier this year. Also he once served as vice chancellor from 2007 to 2009.



He was known for his efforts trying to mediate the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Some German media described him as 'pragmatic, assertive and popular.'



Gauck, assuming office since March 2012, had announced earlier that he would not seek another five-year term citing his age as the reason.



