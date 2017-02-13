

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company, one of which is from Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of 56.00 euros per STADA share.



STADA said it is currently weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether a takeover offer from Cinven or the other potential bidder will indeed materialise.



STADA noted that it will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.



Earlier today, the Financial Times reported that Stada, a German manufacturer of generic copies of drugs, has received a 3.6 billion euros formal takeover offer from the private equity group Cinven. Cinven's offer for Stada was believed to be pitched at close to 58 euros per share, or about 17 per cent above its closing price on Friday.



