Brighter Shine for LEDs With Picosun ALD

Picosun Oy, the leading provider of high quality Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, enters into collaboration with Osram Opto Semiconductors and other partners to create a new generation of advanced LED lighting solutions.

In order to keep spearheading the global LED market, it is vital for the leading manufacturers to constantly improve the performance and lifetime of their products. Picosun's ALD technology is already in production use at various LED manufacturing sites, yet there are still various novel applications where its full potential is just waiting to be taken to industrial use.

In the project FLINGO, Picosun joins forces with Osram Opto Semiconductors, who is also the coordinator of the project, and several European top universities and R&D organizations to realize the next generation high-brightness and high-durability LEDs. The ability of Picosun's ALD technology to create superb quality thin films inside ultra-high aspect ratio structures, over high steps, and on other topologically challenging surface details is in key role in this development. The leading film quality and purity, and the fast, cost-efficient mass manufacturing in fully automated batch ALD tools are other key assets where Picosun's ALD solutions will accelerate the market entrance of the new LED products.

"We are very pleased to have Picosun as our project partner in FLINGO. We have full trust in their excellent ALD know-how, and that combining this with the specific expertise of our other project partners will result in exciting new technologies and make this a successful project," states Dr. David O'Brien, project coordinator of Osram Opto Semiconductors.

"LED industry is definitely one of our key market segments. This is why we are very happy to collaborate with Osram, one of the global LED leaders, and our other project partners to enable disruptive, high performance LED technology to strengthens Europe's position in the front row of worldwide LED business," continues Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun.

The project FLINGO (Feb 2017 - Sept 2019) is financed by the M-ERA.NET EU program. For more information visit https://m-era.net

PICOSUN provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. PICOSUN is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Germany, and a world-wide sales and support network. For more information visit http://www.picosun.com

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a globally leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back about 100 years. The product portfolio includes high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting. The products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. In automotive lighting, the company is the global market and technology leader. Based on continuing operations (excluding Ledvance), OSRAM had around 24,600 employees worldwide at the end of fiscal 2016 (September 30) and generated revenue of almost €3.8 billion in that fiscal year. Additional information can be found at http://www.osram.com

