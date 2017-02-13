

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Gross domestic product in Japan gained 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.



On a yearly basis, GDP gained 1.0 percent - also missing forecasts for 1.1 percent and down from 1.4 percent in the third quarter.



Nominal GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter, shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.



The GDP deflator eased 0.1 percent on year - unchanged from the third quarter but beating estimates for a decline of 0.2 percent.



Private consumption was flat on quarter, matching forecasts and down from 0.3 percent in Q3. Business spending was up 0.9 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for 12 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous three months.



Net exports, or shipments minus imports, added 0.2 percentage points to GDP.



The Japanese economy has expanded in four straight quarters, the first such streak in more than three years.



