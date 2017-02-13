

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday, following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday, a weaker yen and data showing that the Japanese economy expanded for the fourth straight quarter.



Investors also cheered news about a smooth meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington over the weekend.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 106.38 points or 0.55 percent to 19,485.31, off a high of 19,519.44 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Toshiba are rising more than 1 percent each, while Canon is adding almost 1 percent. Sony is down 0.2 percent.



Automakers Toyota and Honda are rising almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is gaining more than 6 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 4 percent as crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Materials is rising almost 4 percent, while Taiheiyo Cement and Pacific Metals are adding more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Citizen Watch is losing almost 6 percent, Amada Holdings is declining almost 5 percent and Haseko Corp. is down 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks once again ended the session at new record closing highs on Friday, reflecting optimism about corporate tax reform under President Donald Trump. News that Trump spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed to honor the 'One China' policy also eased concerns about tensions between the two countries.



The Dow advanced 96.97 points or 0.5 percent to 20,269.37, the Nasdaq rose 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 5,734.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,316.10.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rose sharply Friday, ending a topsy-turvy week on the rebound amid hopes the global supply glut is dwindling. March WTI crude rose 86 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $53.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



