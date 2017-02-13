NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Rokinon's Xeen lens series just got stronger with the addition of the Xeen 20mm T1.9 -- a premium wide angle lens that complements the existing 14mm T3.1, 16mm T2.6, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5, 85mm T1.5, and 135mm T2.2 Xeen cinema lenses. The lens is available for preorder at B&H Photo.

Consistent with all Xeen lenses, the Rokinon 20mm T1.9 lens features removable and changeable mounts. It is available in PL mount as well as in Canon, Nikon, Sony E, and MFT mounts. Also available are five different accessory mount kits that give cinematographers ultimate flexibility when choosing their camera systems.

The new Xeen 20mm offers all the traditional professional cinema lens qualities like 114mm non-rotating front diameter, consistent focus/aperture ring placement, and standard 0.8 cine pitch gearing for fast lens swaps when using follow focus devices. It also boars 24x36mm image format coverage without vignetting, strong yet lightweight all-metal construction, and an 11-blade diaphragm for stunning out-of-focus highlights and smooth bokeh. Xeen X-Coating Technology is applied to guarantee the best image quality despite poor lighting conditions. When all is said and done, the advanced optics and resolving power allows the Xeen 20mm to produce professional-grade 6K video and cinema.

Rokinon Xeen 20mm T1.9 Professional Cine Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317972-REG/rokinon_xn20_mft_xeen_20mm_t1_9_professional.html

Product Highlights

• 6K Ready Optics

• Full Frame Coverage

• Tightly Color Matched

• Durable All Metal Body

• Unified 40° Iris Rotation

• Unified 200° Focus Throw

• Large Easy To Read Markings

• Three Year Limited Warranty

• Lens Support Mount (Except PL)

• Xeen Proprietary X-Coating Technology

• Unified 114mm Non-Rotating Front Diameters

• 11 Bladed Diaphragm for Superb Bokeh (Except 14mm)

• Dual Calibrated Right and Left Side Distance and T-Stop Scales

• Unified Focus and Aperture Gear Positions for Easy Follow Focus Use

• Mounts can be shimmed and are interchangeable by a qualified technician

• Incredibly smooth and fully damped movement of focusing and aperture controls

The Xeen 20mm T1.9 lens is now available for preorder at B&H Photo.

