PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Certification of next-generation lighting-control products based on digital addressable lighting interface (DALI) functionality gives the assurance of multi-vendor interoperability, which is a key customer requirement. The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) has taken the next step towards implementing a robust certification program for next-generation DALI products by issuing a series of new testing procedures to its members.

DiiA members will be able to use the updated test sequences in combination with their existing ProbitLab testing hardware. The test sequences, which are available to DiiA members only, are based on the most recent versions of IEC 62386, the international DALI standard.

"The availability of these test sequences will finally allow companies to complete their product development and ensure that their products are fully compliant with the latest versions of the DALI standard," said Ruud van Bokhorst, DiiA General Manager.

DiiA has released test sequences covering Parts 101 and 102 of IEC 62386. Further test sequences covering other Parts of IEC 62386 are in development by DiiA. Test sequences will be updated on a timely basis, and independently of the specifications themselves.

Products that are tested and shown to be fully compliant will be eligible for DiiA certification. The full certification program will be launched in the coming months. Certification will require the test results to be submitted, verified, and stored in an online product database. DiiA certification gives the assurance of multi-vendor interoperability for next-generation DALI-based products. In contrast, the current procedure for DALI compliance testing is based on self-declaration.

Accessing DiiA test sequences and participating in the DiiA certification program are key benefits of DiiA membership. Members also have the opportunity to contribute to DiiA's technology roadmap and future specification development. New members are welcome to join DiiA, and more information can be found on our website.

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies. Its main aim is to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on IEC 62386, the international standard for digital addressable lighting interface (DALI) technology.

DiiA was established in response to industry requests for an independently-verified certification program that covers the functionality specified in the latest version of the IEC 62386 family of standards.

Product certification by DiiA brings the promise of significantly improved interoperability and additional functionality compared with the current DALI systems in the market.

Note: DALI is a registered trademark of ZVEI.