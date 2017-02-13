Today is International Epilepsy Day, a global event celebrated annually on the second Monday of February to promote awareness of epilepsy around the world. The common thread is the desire to highlight epilepsy and to bring attention to the need for better awareness and understanding, appropriate legislation, improved diagnosis and treatment services, and increased research in order to better the lives of all those affected by epilepsy. Many people with uncontrolled seizures could benefit from access to new therapies and meaningful support.

Approximately two million people in Europe with drug-resistant epilepsy continue to be treated unsuccessfully with drugs, despite the proven effectiveness of non-drug treatment options. VNS Therapy, for example, is a medical device treatment specifically designed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy that is already used by more than 85,000 people around the world.

One in three people with epilepsy have the type that is not well controlled with drugs, called drug-resistant epilepsy. For those people, prescribing more medicine is usually not the most effective option. In fact, research shows that if you haven't found seizure freedom after your first two drugs, there is a 95 percent chance that no drug or combination of drugs will result in seizure freedom.

"Despite what we know about drug-resistant epilepsy, the majority of people affected by this condition will continue to be prescribed additional medications instead of being evaluated for surgery or seen in a specialized epilepsy facility," said Jason Richey, LivaNova's president of the U.S. region and general manager of the neuromodulation franchise. "This treatment gap means that approximately two million individuals in Europe with undertreated epilepsy remain at risk for dangerous side effects of continued seizures, including injury, depression, memory issues and death."

The goal of VNS Therapy is to prevent seizures before they start, and stop them if they do. People treated with VNS Therapy often experience shorter, less severe seizures, as well as fewer seizures. In addition, clinical trials have shown numerous quality of life improvements among people treated with VNS Therapy, including improved mood, alertness and memory. People with VNS Therapy also report gaining an average of 32 more working days per year, spend less time caring for health problems and worry less about seizures.

At six months old, Josh, a patient based in the United Kingdom, was tested for epilepsy and was confirmed as having febrile seizures. Over many years, he tried multiple types of anti-convulsant drugs.

"He would start on a new drug, it would be successful, we would see a really good improvement on Josh's seizures. But gradually, it was just like his seizures adapted to the drug sort of and basically, in the end, we almost ran out of options," said Sharon, Josh's mother.

At 16 years old, Josh received VNS Therapy. "It's had such an effect on Josh! He now is going to go to college. Josh is going to become a fully independent member of society and that's a great thing," said Bob, Josh's father.

VNS Therapy is a proven treatment designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them when they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed specifically for people with drug-resistant epilepsy, a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information and to hear more patient stories, visit www.VNSTherapy.com.

INTENDED USE/INDICATION (outside the U.S.)

VNS Therapy is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients whose epileptic disorder is dominated by partial seizures (with or without secondary generalization) or generalized seizures that are refractory to seizure medications.

Safety information

Individual results may vary. Common side effects include hoarseness or changes in voice tone, prickling feeling in the skin, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Visit http://www.livanova.cyberonics.com/eu/isi to view safety and full prescribing information.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, headquartered in London, UK, is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. The company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively.

LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN."

For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170212005054/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova PLC Investor Relations and Media

Karen King, +1 281-228-7262

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

or

Deanna Wilke, +1 281-727-2764

Corporate External Communications Manager

corporate.communications@livanova.com