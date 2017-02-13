Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 13 February 2017 08.02 EET



Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2016 available



Uponor Corporation's Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2016 have been published. The statements are attached to this release and can also be found on the company's website at http://investors.uponor.com >Governance > Corporate governance.



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



