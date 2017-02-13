Gemalto: RSA Conference: Gemalto unveils the industry's most robust encryption solutions to protect data across the cloud, enterprise and high-speed networks

New SafeNet Luna HSM and 100 Gbps high-speed encryptors provide the industry's fastest speeds and performance to encrypt data

Amsterdam - February 13, 2017 - As data encryption is more widely adopted to protect sensitive applications and information, Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, today announced the launch of two new solutions that give enterprises unparalleled speed, performance and security when encrypting data across the cloud, enterprise applications and high-speed corporate networks.

Gemalto's new SafeNet Luna HSM (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/hardware-security-modules-hsms/) 7 (Hardware Security Module) offers the industry's most scalable platform to perform the highest number of simultaneous cryptographic operations including encryption, decryption, authentication and digital signing while providing total, tamper-resistant protection for cryptographic keys. The new capabilities enable enterprises to support encryption at massive scale and secure even larger volumes of encryption keys that protect sensitive information and applications in the cloud and on-premise.

In addition, Gemalto today also announced the launch of its new 100 Gbps SafeNet High Speed Encryptor (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/network-encryption/) that provides unmatched performance and security to protect data and sensitive communications across large-scale, high-capacity networks. The new SafeNet CN9100 High Speed Encryptor, developed by Gemalto and encryption partner Senetas (http://www.senetas.com/), encrypts network traffic at Layer 2 to protect information sent across networks, between corporate offices and into the cloud at native speeds of 100 Gbps.

These latest editions to Gemalto's extensive data protection portfolio are being showcased at RSA Conference 2017 (https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us17) (South Hall, Booth #1907).

"As organizations increasingly embrace the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based applications, their requirements to cope with big data intensify. Streamlined management of data security controls have become vital in securing data as it moves between enterprises, multi-cloud environments, networks and devices," said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President of Encryption Products at Gemalto. "This necessitates organizations to conduct more cryptographic operations in the same, or a shorter amount of time, which means they need an easy, scalable way to attach security directly to the data in order to protect it while in motion and at rest."

"Because organizations are faced with securing more data, identities, transactions and connection points, highly scalable and frictionless data encryption is critical," said Garrett Bekker, principal security analyst at 451 Research. "It's no longer an option to secure one part of the ecosystem, security is required throughout the entire data lifecycle, from the cloud and core of the enterprise to the edge of the network."

More about Gemalto's SafeNet Luna HSM (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/hardware-security-modules-hsms/) and SafeNet High Speed Encryptors (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/network-encryption/) :

The latest SafeNet Luna HSM 7 (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/hardware-security-modules-hsms/) brings best-in-class performance and industry leading security for the protection of cryptographic keys in high-assurance, tamper-resistant hardware. Gemalto's HSM portfolio offers a broad range of options to accommodate the breadth of security, performance, operational and compliance needs of customers.With up to 10,000 RSA-2048 or 20,000 ECC P-256 operations per second, the SafeNet Luna HSMs easily scales to support the execution requirements in a number of markets such as IoT, Blockchain and data encryption.

The most recent addition to Gemalto's SafeNet High Speed Encrypto (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/network-encryption/) r portfolio protects communications at speeds of 100 Gbps encrypted bandwidth. Ensuring tha available bandwidth is maximed, the SafeNet Ethernet Encryptor CN9100 features low latency of under 2 microseconds to ensure network performance is optimized as increasingly large amounts of data, and big data, cross the network securely in real-time at higher bandwidths.

Visit our website to get more information on Gemalto at RSA (http://www6.gemalto.com/RSA-2017).

