Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
KYG7153K1085 29P POLARCUS LTD
