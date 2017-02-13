sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,038 Euro		-0,007
-15,56 %
WKN: A0YA6M ISIN: KYG7153K1085 Ticker-Symbol: 29P 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARCUS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLARCUS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLARCUS LIMITED
POLARCUS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLARCUS LIMITED0,038-15,56 %