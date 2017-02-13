

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail trade turnover rose 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 4.6 percent climb in November. It was the eighth successive monthly gain.



Retail sales volume grew 1.1 percent in December from a year ago.



Sales of food products went up 2.4 percent annually in December and those of non-food products increased by 0.5 percent.



For the whole year 2016, total retail sales advanced 1.9 percent compared to a 1.4 percent rise in 2015. Moreover, this was the highest sales growth in eight years.



