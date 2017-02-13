Catalysis, Lead and Learn, and CHU UCL Namur, today announced the agenda for the Third Lean Healthcare Transformation Summit Europe. The Summit, which includes optional pre-summit workshops, keynote addresses and learning sessions, will be held at Dolce La Hulpe, in Brussels, Belgium, March 13-15. Optional post-session gemba site visits are scheduled for March 16. Online registration for the Summit is available at www.lead-and-learn.eu/en/

"The Lean Healthcare Transformation Summit in Europe gives physicians, administrators and hospital leaders an opportunity to learn from globally recognized experts who have first-hand expertise in lean healthcare transformation," said Rachel Regan, director of events at Catalysis. "The agenda is packed with speakers from across the world who are excited to help organizations begin their transformation journeys."

Designed for healthcare leaders, with tracks for physicians, beginners, and advanced leaders and practitioners who want to learn how to transform their healthcare organizations, the Summit provides attendees with two days of interactive learning sessions and in-depth pre-Summit workshops. The post-Summit includes optional hospital gemba visits at the CHU UCL Namur Godinne site, Saint Luc Academic Hospital and Antwerp University Hospital near Namur.

"We are excited to participate in this year's Lean Healthcare Transformation Summit-Europe, and share the many successes that hospitals and clinics in Europe have to offer," said Patrick De Coster, MD, from CHU Dinant Godinne. "Teaching lean principles to other hospital administrators, physicians and staff helps to create healthcare value in Europe and, ultimately, enhance patient outcomes."

The Summit features globally recognized experts renowned for their experience in healthcare transformation. Learning sessions are offered in a variety of languages, including English, French, and Dutch.

About Catalysis

Catalysis inspires healthcare leaders and accelerates change. With a focus on experiential education, Catalysis helps healthcare leaders in the United States and Europe create system-wide, transformative change. We believe in care delivery designed around the patient, payment and incentives based on value and outcomes, and transparency of performance (quality and cost). Founded in 2008, Catalysis is a not for profit with a mission to help create more healthcare value in the industry. Learn more at: createvalue.org.

About Lead and Learn

Lead and Learn is a non-profit founded by Patrick De Coster and Ariane Bouzette, with support from CHU UCL Namur. The organization's mission is to transform the healthcare systems around Europe and grow the lean healthcare community in the region. For more information, visit: lead-and-learn.eu/en/

About CHU UCL Namur

The Dinant Godinne CHU UCL Namur and the Clinique et Maternité Sainte-Elisabeth merged in 2016. Located in the province of Namur, organization has locations in Dinant, Godinne and Sainte-Elisabeth. In addition to hospital services, CHU UCL Namur provides housing for senior citizens and offers early childhood care. With more than 4,500 employees, UCL Namur University offers comprehensive care and services to its patients.

