NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) issued guidance today for use of the HeartFlow® FFRct Analysis to help determine the cause of stable chest pain in patients. Developed by HeartFlow, Inc., the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is the first non-invasive technology to provide insight into both the extent of coronary artery disease and the impact that disease has on blood flow to the heart, enabling clinicians to select an appropriate treatment.

NICE recommends the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis for patients with stable recent onset chest pain. Based on the evidence, it concluded the technology is safe, has a high level of diagnostic accuracy and may avoid the need for invasive coronary angiography. The committee further concluded that, when compared to all other tests, use of the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis could save the NHS approximately £214 per patient (equating to £9.1million/year in NHS England alone) through avoiding unnecessary invasive tests and treatment.

Today's guidance follows chest pain guidelines issued by NICE in November 2016, recommending non-invasive coronary CT angiography (cCTA) as the initial diagnostic test for patients with stable chest pain. NICE now recommends the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis as the most cost effective option when additional information is needed by the clinician.

HeartFlow's process starts with data from a standard, non-invasive cCTA. Leveraging deep learning, an advanced form of artificial intelligence, HeartFlow creates a personalised, 3D model of each patient's arteries. Powerful computer algorithms then solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and assess the impact of blockages in the arteries. With this actionable information, physicians can determine the right course of action for each patient.

"The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis provides a definitive understanding of both the anatomical and functional findings, without any additional testing or risk for patients," said Dr. Joseph Mills, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital. "Application of the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is likely to transform the quality of care we can provide for patients, ensuring the most accurate diagnosis and the best treatment plan, as well reducing the need for invasive coronary angiography a procedure not without its risks."

Following some chest pain and increasing difficulty with exercise, John Roberts, 50 of Southport, took part in trial use of the technology. "I feel extremely lucky to have had access to the non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis. It's given me a complete second chance it showed my doctor that I needed a stent to address my blockage and help prevent a heart attack. I am so grateful that I was able to get the treatment that was right for me at the right time it's been absolutely life changing and I'm already back to doing my 10k runs. "

"The NICE guidance reinforces the value of the HeartFlow Analysis and affirms this technology can improve the way coronary artery disease is diagnosed and treated," said John H. Stevens, M.D., chairman and CEO of HeartFlow. "We appreciate NICE's thorough review of HeartFlow's technology and believe their detailed assessment will be a valuable resource for providers and payers seeking to improve patient care."

Coronary artery disease, also called coronary heart disease, is the leading cause of death for both men and women around the world. Coronary artery disease develops when the arteries leading to the heart narrow, often because plaque builds up in the vessel walls. Narrowing of the arteries can reduce blood flow to the heart, causing chest pain, heart attacks and death. Coronary artery disease is also one of the costliest medical diseases in the world today.

For more information about the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis and centers that offer the technology, please call 0800 031 5265 or email info-uk@heartflow.com.

About HeartFlow Inc.

HeartFlow, Inc. is a personalized medical technology company seeking to transform the way cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The company's HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is the first available non-invasive solution that enables a physician to more accurately evaluate whether a patient has significant coronary artery disease (CAD) based on both anatomy and physiology. The solution, which leverages deep learning to create a personalized 3D model of the patient's arteries, is well positioned to become an integral part of the standard of care for patients who are at risk for CAD because of its potential to improve clinical outcomes, improve the patient experience and reduce the cost of care. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is available in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information visit heartflow.com/uk.

