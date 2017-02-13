Worldcore Payment Institution Teams Up With BioID and Presents Face Recognition Authentication at FinovateEurope 2017

NUREMBERG, Germany and PRAGUE, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldcore also launches mobile phone top-up for 600+ operators in 150+ countries; localizes website to 4 additional languages

Worldcore and cloud biometrics developer BioID announced a joint project in which BioID's facial recognition will be used to secure Worldcore, adding a second form of biometric authentication called FaceKey.

"From the earliest days of banking, security has always been key to the financial services world, but it has, unfortunately, been associated with an increasingly painful user experience," says Worldcore CEO Alex Nasonov. "Delivering a simple, intuitive experience for online financial services has always been central to our mission. With our new FaceKey authentication, based on BioID's advanced face recognition technology, we can extend this philosophy to user authentication."

"With its broad and flexible offering, Worldcore is a true innovator in the online financial services market, and we are pleased to help them continue to improve their services," said BioID CEO Ho Chang. "Facial recognition represents an excellent combination of security and convenience that is ideally suited to online payments, providing the virtual-world equivalent of face-to-face transactions."

Worldcore has rolled out a new payment option that allows payments to be instantly sent to a mobile phone account holder's balance. Mobile phone recharge is available for 150+ countries with a 0% fee.

Worldcore website is now localized in four additional languages. "Localization of our website to the French, German, Spanish, and Polish communities will enable us to reach our growth plans for 2017. More languages will be also added every 1-2 months," comments CEO Nasonov.

About Worldcore

Worldcore global payment platform offers a wide range of payment solutions for individuals, e-commerce, and most business verticals, including execution of SWIFT/SEPA bank transfers, prepaid debit cards, mass payments, and international money transfers to any Visa/MasterCard/UnionPay payment cards around the world. Worldcore and VoiceKey are registered trademarks, owned by EUPSProvider s.r.o., a Czech Republic-licensed payment institution regulated by Czech National Bank.

About BioID

BioID is a cloud biometrics company with advanced solutions for both public and private clouds. The company makes strong, convenient, privacy-assured face, iris, and voice recognition available to everyone, on any device, anytime, anywhere so people can be protected in the cyber world and forget about passwords. Privately held with R&D based in Germany, BioID has offices in Switzerland and the US, and its technology has been proven through many years of use at enterprises, banks, and government institutions.

