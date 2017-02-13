Global Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio X CÎROC Get Ready to Share a Year of Dazzlingly Hot 'Arrival' Celebrations

LONDON, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Top Model Offers Fans an All-Access-Pass to Her Life in the Most Exclusive Locations, With the Hottest People at the World's Biggest Parties, Beginning with a Never-Seen-Before Mario Testino ONARRIVAL Campaign Image

As one of the world's most in-demand talents, Brazilian style icon, model, fashion designer and actress Alessandra Ambrosio is the embodiment of 'living your dream' and 'having arrived'.

As the luxury vodka at the heart of the globe's hottest celebrations and events, CÎROC has partnered with Alessandra for its # ONARRIVAL campaign, to follow her year of exciting 'arrivals' at the biggest fashion events and on-trend party destinations.

From walking the world famous Victoria's Secret runway to collaborating with luxury brands including Dolce and Gabbana, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Rolex and Calvin Klein, Alessandra's fast-paced career and glamourous lifestyle is truly a celebration of what's hot. Her elegance and lively character has made her one of the hottest models of the fashion industry, and the perfect embodiment of CÎROC's playful luxe attitude.

Partying with the fashion elite to the high energy CÎROC beat, exclusive moments with Alessandra will be shared across CÎROC social media platforms throughout the year, giving fans access to the 'must see' and 'must be seen at' party destinations and iconic cultural events - from summer hotspots to New Year celebrations.

To celebrate the CÎROC #ONARRIVAL collaboration, Alessandra will also star in the brand's latest photography campaign, shot by the undisputable king of fashion photography and CÎROC global creative partner Mario Testino. A series of three, iconic never-seen-before images will be released across the year, immersing fans in Alessandra's A-list lifestyle. The images will be supported with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, giving a rare glimpse into what happens behind fashion's most famous lens. The first image, released today, reveals Alessandra's glamourous backstage preparations in 'Hair and Make-up' as she prepares to celebrate at one of the hottest parties in the world.

Alessandra Ambrosio said, "I'm so happy to partner with CÎROC for their 'On Arrival' campaign. It's amazing to be part of something that raises a glass to success and is at the heart of the biggest celebration moments around the world - I'm so lucky to be at lots of them! I really do believe in celebrating life at every moment, and I'm really looking forward to bringing CÎROC and my fans along on my journey and giving them behind-the-scenes access to the biggest moments of my year."

Mario Testino said, "The 'On Arrival' campaign is about celebrating the greatest moments of your life, and shooting this campaign with Alessandra has been amazing. She has this quality that captivates everyone when she walks into a room. Alessandra is that person who captures the style and sparkle that CÎROC represents."

Samantha Reader, Global Marketing Director for Diageo Reserve added, "CÎROC 'On Arrival' is all about celebrating moments of success and being at the forefront of what's hot, so we're really excited to be working with Alessandra as one of the biggest talents of today and once again collaborating with Mario Testino to capture the vibrancy of the partnership. CÎROC is for those who dream big, aspire to greatness and recognise the importance of celebrating success when it arrives. Alessandra embodies this in everything she does, and we're looking forward to celebrating with her this year."

