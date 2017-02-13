Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Supply Contract Won

13 February 2017

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAAP" or the "Company")

AAAP wins significant supply contract for major South African food manufacturer

Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and distribution company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned spice manufacturing business, Dynamic Intertrade, has been awarded a significant contract to supply a custom blended spice product to a leading South African food manufacturer for the 2017 calendar year. The contract award calls for Dynamic Intertrade to supply up to 300 tonnes of specialty spices throughout the year. This order is subject to supply chain volumes from the purchaser.

David Lenigas, the Company's Chairman, commented:

"This is a tremendous achievement for AAAP and a significant boost for the business as the Company moves in to the 2017 year. Our outstanding service over the past year to this particular blue chip customer, coupled with excellent quality controls and the fact that AAAP's facilities are FSSC accredited cemented this achievement. This order now places the Company in a good position to exceed last financial year's c.1,000 tonnes sold."

About Dynamic Intertrade

Dynamic Intertrade is based in a modern 3,000 m² FSSC compliant facility in Cape Town, South Africa and is involved in the importation, milling, blending and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings and confectionary for both the domestic and export markets. Dynamic's commercial activities fall into two principal categories: milling and/or blending of herbs and spices and bulk trading of agricultural products.