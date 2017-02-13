Capita plc - Co-operative Bank contract update

Capita plc and The Co-operative Bank plc have resolved their contractual differences. Western Mortgage Services, part of Capita, will continue to provide mortgage administration services and new mortgage application processing for The Co-operative Bank and its clients. Work on the IT system transformation will cease. The amended contract will run until December 2020 with an option to extend.

Capita is pleased to have resolved this issue and importantly secured the jobs of our 740 employees on this contract in Plymouth, Leek and London.

