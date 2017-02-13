sprite-preloader
Capita plc - Co-operative Bank contract update

Capita plc and The Co-operative Bank plc have resolved their contractual differences. Western Mortgage Services, part of Capita, will continue to provide mortgage administration services and new mortgage application processing for The Co-operative Bank and its clients. Work on the IT system transformation will cease. The amended contract will run until December 2020 with an option to extend.

Capita is pleased to have resolved this issue and importantly secured the jobs of our 740 employees on this contract in Plymouth, Leek and London.

ENDS.

For further information:

Capita plc
Tel: 020 7799 1525
Andy Parker, Chief Executive Officer
Shona Nichols, Executive Director, Communications
Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations

Media enquiries
Annabelle Chalker/David Hendy
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Annabelle.Chalker@capita.co.uk
David.Hendy@capita.co.uk


