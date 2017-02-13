Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-13 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 11.01.2017 Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN - 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 20.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2017 Interim report, 12 ELGB08001 ELKO Grupa RIG - months 8A 17.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2017 Government securities LTGCB0N01 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 9D Vyriausybe LTGNB0N01 9D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2017 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2017 Coupon payment date MOKBFLOT2 Moda Kapitals AS RIG 0A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2017 Extraordinary General KCM1R Kurzemes CMAS RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2017 Extraordinary General DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2017 Interim report, 12 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2017 Trading holiday VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.