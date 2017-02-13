KONECRANES PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE February 13, 2016 at 09:00 EET Konecranes has received from Terex Corporation ("Terex") the below preliminary unaudited financial information for the MHPS business for the period prior to the completion of the MHPS acquisition by Konecranes. This preliminary unaudited financial information has been provided to Konecranes by Terex and accounted for in accordance with US GAAP and Terex accounting principles and is subject to completion of the consolidated audit by Terex's auditors and is also subject to review by Konecranes in accordance with the Share and Asset Purchase Agreement between Konecranes and Terex. Konecranes has not conducted any independent review of the preliminary unaudited financial information for the MHPS business provided by Terex and makes no guarantee for its accuracy or completeness. As such, this preliminary unaudited financial information is subject to change.



USDm July- July- January-December January-Decem December December 2016 ber 2016 2015 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order intake 709.3 686.4 1,366.6 1,447.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 544.0 595.5 544.0 595.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales1 773.5 806.6 1,418.1 1,542.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adj. EBITDA2 73.7 70.7 104.1 111.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adj. EBITDA used for 75.3 76.9 110.0 118.9 valuation3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1) Includes sales from MHPS to other Terex consolidated segments. 2) Adj. EBITDA excludes restructuring charges, impairments and Terex corporate management charges less estimated Konecranes corporate management charges. 3) The difference between adj. EBITDA used for valuation and adj. EBITDA relates to share of the result of the 50%-owned Singapore-based joint venture, stock compensation, non-controlling interest and changes in certain provisions.



FURTHER INFORMATION Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc, tel. +358 (0)20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



