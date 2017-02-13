Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development divests its holding in Inhalation Sciences

STOCKHOLM - February 13, 2017. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces the divestment by KDev Investments of its entire shareholding in Inhalation Sciences AB, a company that markets PreciseInhale for inhalation research, to a consortium compromising Inhalation Sciences' founder Per Gerde, CEO Fredrik Sjövall and Råsunda Förvaltning AB.

KDev Investments, an investment fund jointly owned by Karolinska Development and Rosetta Capital, retains an economic interest in Inhalation Sciences through an earn-out agreement. Råsunda Förvaltning AB is a family owned holding company providing expansion capital to innovative growth companies with international potential.

Jim Van heusden, CEO of Karolinska Development, says: "We are continuously evaluating options for our portfolio companies to retain and realize as much value as possible. We are pleased Inhalation Sciences has been successful in attracting Råsunda Förvaltning AB as anew investor, which will support the Company towards future milestones. KDev Investments retains an economic interest through an earn-out agreement, which has the potential to generate future value."

No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed.

