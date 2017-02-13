Stockholm, February 13, 2017



PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)



Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.



NAXS AB has repurchased over 5% of its own shares



NAXS AB ("NAXS") has on February 10, 2017, repurchased 750,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of SEK 48.60/share for a total amount of SEK 36,450,000. The transaction represents 5% of the total number of shares.



The transaction falls within the scope of the share repurchase authorization granted by the 2016 Annual General Meeting, and the decision of the board of directors of June 1, 2016, in relation thereto.



As of the date of this press release, NAXS holds a total of 931,698 of its own shares, representing 6.2% of the total number of shares.



Contact information: Lennart Svantesson, CEO Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 13, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972 Grev Turegatan 10 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614555