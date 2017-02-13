Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för depåbevisen i Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN-kod SE0001882291, orderboks-ID 66922) från klockan 09:00 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 2 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the depository receipts of Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN code SE0001882291, order book ID 66922) with effect from 09:00 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, eller iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.