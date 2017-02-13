Ratos: Ratos AB: Telephone conference 17 February in connection with Year-end report

PRESS RELEASE 13 February 2017
The Year-end report 2016 will be released on Friday, 17 February around 08.00 CET.
At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9808, SE: +46 8 566 426 95, US: +1 855 831 5945. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se (http://www.ratos.se) where presentation material will also be available as soon as the report is released.
The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.
For further information:
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98
Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2016 17 February 2017
Annual General Meeting 6 April 2017
Interim report January-March 2017 8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017
Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Consumer goods/Retail, Construction and Energy. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,000 employees.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via Globenewswire