13.02.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ratos: Ratos AB: Telephone conference 17 February in connection with Year-end report

PRESS RELEASE  13 February 2017

The Year-end report 2016 will be released on Friday, 17 February around 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9808, SE: +46 8 566 426 95, US: +1 855 831 5945. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se (http://www.ratos.se) where presentation material will also be available as soon as the report is released.

The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

For further information:
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98


Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2016                                     17 February 2017
Annual General Meeting                                 6 April 2017
Interim report January-March 2017                  8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017                   17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017          14 November 2017

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Consumer goods/Retail, Construction and Energy. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,000 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2077850/781720.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)