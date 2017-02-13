Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica enters into partnership agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG

Press Release

Lund February 13, 2017



Enzymatica enters into partnership agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG

The agreement grants STADA exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute Enzymatica's common cold product ColdZyme® in Germany. Stada is a global pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Germany, with a strong presence in Europe and leading positions in the cough and cold category in Germany, UK, and Russia.

"We are very pleased to have signed the agreement with STADA as our marketing, sales, and distribution partner for Germany, particularly since Germany is the single largest market for over-the-counter products in Europe. This agreement confirms the commercial potential for ColdZyme outside of Scandinavia, and endorses the interest in Enzymatica's technology platform", says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.





"We are very excited about our agreement with Enzymatica to help maximize the ColdZyme opportunity in Germany. ColdZyme's unique product offering is different to traditional cold therapies and is a perfect fit to our existing portfolio as well as to our strategy of growing our branded business on the back of launching innovative, new products", says Wolfram Gollin, Head of Marketing STADA GmbH.

The company's first product, ColdZyme, is a unique mouth spray for use against the common cold.

In Europe, ColdZyme is directly marketed and sold by Enzymatica in Sweden, Norway and Denmark and sold through marketing and sales partners in Spain, Finland, Iceland and Greece. In the UK, the ColdZyme business is handled by a sales agent.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 708-86 53 70 | E-post: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

This information is information that Enzymatica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0830 CET on February 13, 2017.

Enzymatica

Enzymatica is a life science company who develops and sells medical device products against infectious-related diseases. Over a short period the company has developed a unique oral spray for colds, ColdZyme®, and launched it on eight markets. The product has become one of the leading articles for colds in Swedish pharmacies. Enzymatica's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and to expand to more geographical markets through well-established partners. The company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com/).

Enzymaticas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

Stada Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is a publicly-listed globally leading generics producer with a traditionally strong presence in Europe and especially Germany. STADA is internationally-oriented and the Top 5 markets are Germany, Russia, UK, Italy and Spain. STADA generated Group sales of € 2.115,1 million in 2015 and had 10,532 employees worldwide. Stada has its headquarters in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

For more information visit www.stada.com

Enzymatica Press Release Stada (http://hugin.info/160850/R/2077926/781795.pdf)



