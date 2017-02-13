

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidessa Group plc (FDSA.L) reported profit before tax of 48.8 million pounds for the year ended 31st December 2016 compared to 39.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year attributable to owners increased to 35.75 million pounds or 92.3 pence per share from 29.52 million pounds or 76.5 pence per share.



Fiscal year revenue was 331.9 million pounds, compared to 295.5 million pounds, a year ago. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 3%. Recurring revenue was 287.8 million pounds, grew 14% and represents 87% of total revenue.



Fidessa said the final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be 28.2 pence and payable on 8th June 2017 to shareholders on the register on 12th May 2017. In addition, a special dividend of 50.0 pence is proposed and, if approved by shareholders, will be paid at the same time as the final dividend and brings total dividends for the year to 92.5 pence, an 11% increase from 2015.



Fidessa expects that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around the levels that it has seen during 2016, with further headline gains if sterling remains weak. Fidessa anticipates that one off and duplicate costs in respect of the relocation of its main US office from New York to Jersey City will reduce profit after tax margin by approximately 1% during 2017.



Chris Aspinwall, Chief Executive, said: 'For 2017, whilst we continue to see structural and regulatory drivers within the market, there is clearly a degree of uncertainty as a result of the Brexit vote and the US election and it is likely to be some time before we have a clear view of how these events will impact our customer base. In Europe, however, we continue to expect that MiFID II will be introduced as planned and that regardless of Brexit, this will include the UK. In the US there are signs that the regulatory environment may be loosened but, whilst early indications are that our customers see this as beneficial, at this stage it is too early to say how this might develop.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX