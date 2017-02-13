

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European markets may open higher on Monday, mirroring positive U.S. and Asian cues, reflecting optimism with U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, and generally upbeat global economic data.



Investors are also hopeful of Trump's affirmation of 'one China' policy and a smooth meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the weekend, while a ballistic missile launch by North Korea on Sunday that landed in the Sea of Japan remains a concern.



Trump, in a 'very warm' phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, said his administration would honor its one China policy, which was in worries after Trump's contact with Taiwan leader after his election.



In his meeting with Abe in White House, the two leaders discussed about possible bilateral trade deal, while there were no mention about past currency manipulation accusations.



Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by Trump's soothing actions with U.S.'s key Asian trading partners and positive cues from Wall Street Friday.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.4 percent, aided by a weaker yen after data showed a slight slowdown in economic growth for Japan in the fourth quarter. Investors were also upbeat with positive meeting between Trump and Abe in Washington.



The Cabinet Office said that Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, but missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. On an annual basis, GDP grew 1 percent in the period, which was smaller than analysts' forecast of 1.1% growth.



China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.45 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose for a fifth straight day, closing at 5,760.70, up 0.7 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday. The Australian dollar was higher against the U.S. dollar amid higher iron ore prices.



Among commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude were trading 0.15 percent down at $53.78 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold traded down 0.44 percent at $1,230.50 per ounce.



Copper, on the other hand, traded higher by 1.43 percent after a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile.



On Wall Street, stocks ended Friday's session at new record closing highs. The Dow added 96.97 points or 0.5 percent to 20,269.37, the Nasdaq rose 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 5,734.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,316.10.



The major European markets closed higher on Friday. France's CAC 40 Index gained 2.08 points or 0.04 percent to 4,828.32, the German DAX Index edged up 24.11 points or by 0.2 percent to 11,666.97 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed 29.25 points or 0.4 percent to 7,258.75.



