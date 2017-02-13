Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Metalloinvest announces loan agreement extension 13-Feb-2017 / 08:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 13 February 2017* - Metalloinvest ('the Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the signing of an additional loan agreement with ING BANK (EURASIA) ('the Bank'). According to the terms of the agreement, the Bank has increased the limit of the Company's revolving credit line from USD 100 mn to USD 150 mn and extended the duration of the loan by two years. The Bank has also improved the terms of the floating interest rate linked to LIBOR. The extension of the credit line provides the Company with an additional source of liquidity in order to maintain its financial stability. # # # # _For more information, please contact: _ *Artem Lavrischev* _Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings_ E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 3844 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 543863 13-Feb-2017

February 13, 2017