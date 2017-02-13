Impartner Announces 2nd Annual Global Awards for Partner Relationship Management Excellence at ImpartnerCON '17





Fortinet, GENBAND, Ingersoll Rand, LogRhythm, Quest Software and Xerox honored for channel program excellence at Impartner's annual customer conference

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Multi-award winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader Impartner today announced the winners of its second annual customer awards, which were presented at its annual customer conference and recognize companies that have raised the bar on indirect sales and partner relationship excellence. Following are the six winners of this year's Impartner Accelerator Awards and the name of the award they've won for setting the pace for channel operations:

Xerox Corporation, Onboarding Octane Award: For excellence in designing a 90-day onboarding fast-start program to accelerate partner productivity and customer value.

For excellence in designing a 90-day onboarding fast-start program to accelerate partner productivity and customer value. Quest Software, Route 66 Award : For rapid implementation of Impartner's PRM solution and accelerating ROI by more than 50 percent.

: For rapid implementation of Impartner's PRM solution and accelerating ROI by more than 50 percent. GENBAND, Marketing Afterburner Award: For enabling partner productivity by constantly refreshing content and implementing an extensive co-branded marketing program.

For enabling partner productivity by constantly refreshing content and implementing an extensive co-branded marketing program. Fortinet, Pedal to the Medal Award: For world-class partner recruitment and engagement, making Fortinet's PRM one of the industry's fastest growing programs.

For world-class partner recruitment and engagement, making Fortinet's PRM one of the industry's fastest growing programs. LogRhythm, Leaderboard Award : For gamification of their PRM solution, to enhance the engagement of what is already one of the industry's most robust PRM implementations.

: For gamification of their PRM solution, to enhance the engagement of what is already one of the industry's most robust PRM implementations. Ingersoll Rand , Pathfinder Award: For its pioneering approach in bringing new age PRM functionality to the manufacturing industry. Ingersoll Rand's innovative solution establishes the value of PRM with or without a CRM.

"This past year was an incredible year of transformation for the PRM industry, for Impartner and for our customers," said Brad Pace, Impartner vice president of customer success. "We couldn't be more proud of the achievements of this year's award winners, who truly exemplify best practices on how technologies like Impartner's PRM solutions can accelerate indirect sales."

The second annual ImpartnerCON, held in Salt Lake City, grew by 3x in attendance, mirroring the explosive growth of the company in the previous year, which includes a 156 percent increase in new customers and topping nearly 3 million partners using its technology. The agenda included keynotes from IDC Channel Research Analyst Margaret Adam and channel strategy firm 2112 Group's CEO and Chief Analyst Larry Walsh. Other key speakers included Channel Strategist and Penton Content Director T.C. Doyle; Intacct SVP of Channel Sales Taylor Macdonald; Is Inspired Channel Strategist and President Gina Batali-Brooks; and Channel Chiefs from leading Impartner customers, including National Instruments, BigCommerce and LogRhythm.

Last year's Impartner Award winners included Xerox, National Instruments, Quantum Corporation, Rackspace, SGI and SunGard Availability Services. To learn more about how companies with contemporary SaaS PRM solutions help generate an average of up to $9 million a year in additional channel revenue, click here.

