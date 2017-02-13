Perkbox Expands Operations With New Sheffield Office

SHEFFIELD, England, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Perkbox (http://www.perkbox.co.uk), the award-winning employee and customer engagement platform, unveils a new Sheffield office.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467018/Perkbox_New_Sheffield_Office.jpg )



The new office will accommodate the growth of the business and is set to house over 100 employees. The opening of the office forms part of Perkbox's national expansion plans following a successful year of business, in which the company won a number of industry awards and became Seedrs' biggest crowdfunding round thus far, raising £4.353 million.

Perkbox was founded in January 2015. In the 2 years since then, they have grown to become the UK's leading voluntary benefits provider, recently being named no.2 in the Startups100 Index of fastest growing startups in the UK. The team has quintupled its headcount, growing from 20 to 130 in under 2 years. Their revenues have increased 12 fold in the same time period, increasing from £1.2M in 2014 to over £14M in 2016.

Perkbox is a mission-led business, helping companies of all sizes become happier and healthier places in which to work - a philosophy that strongly resonates in their London HQ. The new office in Sheffield will resemble Perkbox's London office and is set to be home to a strong culture and personality, as can be found in its Southern counterpart.

The team in Sheffield represents a cross section of the Perkbox business, with employees working in roles ranging from sales to customer happiness.

Saurav Chopra, CEO & Co-founder at Perkbox, said: "We are proud of how far we have come as a business so far. The opening of a new office in a new city is a very exciting stage in our growth process and the team in Sheffield will play an integral role in our future development. Having a base in the North of the country will help us to break out of the capital and expand nationwide. We have an exceptionally strong culture in the office in London, and are investing lots of time and resources into replicating this up north. Those working from Sheffield will be as much a part of the team as those London-based."

Wayne Adams, Operations Manager at Perkbox's Sheffield Office, commented: "We were delighted that members of the London team were able to attend our grand office opening last month to inject the Perkbox culture and vibe into our new Sheffield office. Collaboration will key to our success. We have already established a strong rapport with our friends in London and we are confident that this relationship will only strengthen over time. Sheffield is an international city with two world class universities, a hub of talent and will be a great place to further grow the company."

If you would like to find out more about joining the Perkbox Family, please click here for opportunities.

"Here at Perkbox, more often than not, the impossible becomes yesterday's story." - Gautam Sahgal, in the 2016 Perkbox Culture Book.

ABOUT PERKBOX

Perkbox is the UK's fastest growing employee engagement platform, working towards the goal of transforming the UK's employee engagement industry. They help businesses of all sizes to boost the financial, emotional and physical wellbeing of their team by providing employees with on-the-go-access to a variety of perks, ranging from free phone insurance and cinema discounts, to major gym, hotel and supermarket discounts. Their online Rewards & Recognition system encourages both top-down and peer-to-peer recognition and our Wellness Hub and 24/7 employee assistance helpline boosts wellbeing, reducing sick days and helping your team to work at their full potential.

For more information on pricing and packages available, go to perkbox.co.uk

