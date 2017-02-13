TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- On December 2, 2016, an employee group successfully completed their purchase of assets of Dundee Capital Markets from Dundee Corporation. That day marked our first day as a stand-alone Partnership, trading under the new broker number 8.

Today we are pleased to announce the next step in our independence with the launch of our new name:

Eight Capital

We wish to thank everyone for their support and we look forward to serving our clients. Our new website address is www.viiicapital.com.

Contacts:

Eight Capital

Mark Attanasio

Principal and CEO

647-253-1119

mattanasio@viiicapital.com



