TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- On December 2, 2016, an employee group successfully completed their purchase of assets of Dundee Capital Markets from Dundee Corporation. That day marked our first day as a stand-alone Partnership, trading under the new broker number 8.
Today we are pleased to announce the next step in our independence with the launch of our new name:
Eight Capital
We wish to thank everyone for their support and we look forward to serving our clients. Our new website address is www.viiicapital.com.
Contacts:
Eight Capital
Mark Attanasio
Principal and CEO
647-253-1119
mattanasio@viiicapital.com