First Legal CBD Clones for Sale in Switzerland

KÖLLIKEN, Switzerland, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

KannaSwiss will grow and sell 100,000 legal clones a month

Starting March, 2017 KannaSwiss will be selling up to 100,000 CBD clones a month from its state-of-the-art grow facility in Kölliken. KannaSwiss will be the first company in Europe to offer up to 7 strains of high CBD low THC strains. These strains will be legal for the Swiss and European markets.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466951/KannaSwiss_logo_Logo.jpg)



"KannaSwiss believes that CBD should be available for everyone, anybody should be able to grow a legal plant in their home for a small price," commented Ivan Enderli, co-founder of KannaSwiss.

"Having lived with ulcerative colitis for many years, I want to share the many benefits of CBD with as many people as I can," commented Corso Serra di Cassano, co-founder.

KannaSwiss has been producing the highest quality CBD oil since 2014 and it will stay as their main focal point. They are looking forward to rolling out their product range in 2017.

Since moving into their new head office in Kölliken, they have decided to give back by offering CBD genetics to the general public for a very low price.

About KannaSwiss:

KannaSwiss GmbH was started in 2014. It's the first vertically integrated CBD company in Switzerland. They believe that in order to have the best end product one has to begin with the best quality product. This is why they personally handle every step from seed to end product. "We only produce CBD oil of the highest quality."

Contact:

Heidi Basar,

KannaSwiss GmbH,

+41-56-631-3456,

info@kannaswiss.com

